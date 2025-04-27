Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

