Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,332,000 after buying an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 389,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,384,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE AL opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

