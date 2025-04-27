Barclays PLC Has $4.70 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.52% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

