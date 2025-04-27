Barclays PLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.