Barclays PLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $12.25 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

