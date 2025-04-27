Barclays PLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ODP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ODP by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $13.32 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

