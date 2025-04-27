Barclays PLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 102.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.22 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.