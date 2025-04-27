Barclays PLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after acquiring an additional 102,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

