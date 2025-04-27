Barclays PLC Has $5.16 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121,894 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Union by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

