Barclays PLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

