Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NYSE:SON opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 128.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

