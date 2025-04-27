Barclays PLC Purchases 75,235 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Navient worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Navient Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

