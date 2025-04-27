Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 101,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

