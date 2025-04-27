Barclays PLC Sells 12,296 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 8,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $862,000.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,815.20. This represents a 30.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

