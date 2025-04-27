Barclays PLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

