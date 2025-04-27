Barclays PLC Sells 190,938 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

