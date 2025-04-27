Barclays PLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Energizer worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

