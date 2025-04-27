Barclays PLC Sells 2,267,560 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,267,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $72.17 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

