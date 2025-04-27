Barclays PLC Sells 300,546 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 300,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $307,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,502 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,820,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ADT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,003,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $7.83 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

