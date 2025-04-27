Barclays PLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.