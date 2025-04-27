Barclays PLC Sells 55,147 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Burford Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burford Capital news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

