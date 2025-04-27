Barclays PLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000.
DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
DMX opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67. DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $50.47.
About DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF
The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (DMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad-based, US bond portfolio of varying credit qualities with intermediate maturities.
