Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 305.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRI

Stoneridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SRI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 18.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stoneridge by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.