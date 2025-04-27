Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Intel has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.