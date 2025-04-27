B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in B&G Foods by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 405,033 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

B&G Foods stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

