BMO Capital Markets Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $268.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $184,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.