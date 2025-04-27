Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 269,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 851,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

