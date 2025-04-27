Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $22.28. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 13,507 shares changing hands.

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 623,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 245,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

