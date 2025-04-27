Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.