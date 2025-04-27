Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Tesla FY2025 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $284.95 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

