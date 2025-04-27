Cerity Partners LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 82,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

