Cerity Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.
agilon health Stock Performance
NYSE AGL opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.
agilon health Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
