Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2,277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 853,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 817,950 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 853,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 540,009 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 185,575 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

