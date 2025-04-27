Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

CHMG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

