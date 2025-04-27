CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.21 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 311,489 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

