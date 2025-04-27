CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $81.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.