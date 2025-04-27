Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 960,030 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $1,651,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 213,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,453 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

