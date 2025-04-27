CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CPI Card Group by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $26.16 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $294.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

