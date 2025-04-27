Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $483.36 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $614.96. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.13 and a 200-day moving average of $481.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

