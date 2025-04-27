CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,516,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.