Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $581,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

