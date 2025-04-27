Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

