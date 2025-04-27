Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.7 %
CWK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
