Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 87.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWK

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.