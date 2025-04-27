Cypress Capital LLC Sells 252 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $391.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.