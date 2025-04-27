Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,452,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 111,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

