Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.61. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 856,042 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $999.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.