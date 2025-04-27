Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 131,807 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 396.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,459,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.81 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.51.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.