Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,767 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

GDEN opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

