Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PAR opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.95.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

