Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $94.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

